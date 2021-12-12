College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion.

Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon.

Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving the Bulldogs for the Ducks following the College Football Playoff.

As a result, Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. The former Florida and South Carolina head coach will become the Bulldogs’ new co-defensive coordinator.

Dan Lanning will stay with Georgia through the Playoffs, and then Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will become co-defensive coordinators. Per Kirby Smart statement. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 11, 2021

College football fans are joking about Muschamp’s future.

“Will Muschamp just needs his shot as a head coach. Hope Georgia makes him coach in waiting,” one fan tweeted.

“Co-defensive coordinators – sounds like a good idea – just like co-starting qb’s and the falcons’ rotating centers,” another fan added.

“Hmm okay i like,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

Will Muschamp, your new UGA Defensive Coordinator! But seriously, wish Dan Lanning the best. Great coach. — Bryce McCuin (@bryce_mccuin) December 11, 2021

Muschamp, 50, is in his first season with the Georgia football program. The former SEC head coach was let go by South Carolina following the 2020 season.

Georgia is set to play Michigan in the College Football Playoff.