College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Close shot of Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks watches on before their game against Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion.

Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon.

Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving the Bulldogs for the Ducks following the College Football Playoff.

As a result, Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. The former Florida and South Carolina head coach will become the Bulldogs’ new co-defensive coordinator.

College football fans are joking about Muschamp’s future.

“Will Muschamp just needs his shot as a head coach. Hope Georgia makes him coach in waiting,” one fan tweeted.

“Co-defensive coordinators – sounds like a good idea – just like co-starting qb’s and the falcons’ rotating centers,” another fan added.

“Hmm okay i like,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

Muschamp, 50, is in his first season with the Georgia football program. The former SEC head coach was let go by South Carolina following the 2020 season.

Georgia is set to play Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.