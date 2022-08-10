College Football World Reacts To 'Wrongful Termination' News

PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 23: Fans for the Washington State Cougars cheer for their team during the game against the Washington Huskies at Martin Stadium during the 111th Apple Cup on November 23, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. Washington defeated Washington State 28-15. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongfully termination.

Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last October after refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The claim was filed with Washington's Office of Risk Management on April 27, per the Seattle Times.

"All the homies hate nick rolovich," one fan wrote.

"Give it up @NickRolovich you fumbled the bag," another said.

"Wow. @NickRolovich is a huge jackass," another added.

Rolovich's attorney, Brian Fahling, previously stated that the former head coach plans on taking legal action against the school for "religious discrimination." Rolovich, who is Catholic, was denied a religious exemption under Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate.

Rolovich was fired after going 5-6 through two seasons with the Cougars. His legal team appealed the termination last November, but the appeal was denied.

At the time of his firing, Rolovich had three years remaining on the five-year contract that saw him earn $3.2 million per year.