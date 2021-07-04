College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day’s Recruiting

Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s head coach since the 2019 season. Has he already surpassed Urban Meyer’s ability as a recruiter?

That seems crazy to say, considering Urban Meyer’s success on the recruiting trail over the years, but it might be a fair question at this point.

Ohio State added to its historically good class on Sunday, when five-star defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Tuimoloau is 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit and the No. 3 prospect in the Composite Rankings. He’s one of the highest-rated defensive commitments in Ohio State history.

Congrats Buckeyes Fans! The No. 1 player in the 2021 class, 5⭐️ DL @JT_tuimoloau, is headed to Columbus.@OhioStateFB | #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/BPJDyaKGqC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2021

Day has already surpassed what Meyer did on the recruiting trail at Ohio State, at least when it comes to the highest-rated prospects.

Ryan Day has been Ohio State coach for two and a half years and has landed ~four~ higher-rated recruits than Urban Meyer ever signed. (and that's not even including Justin Fields) — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) July 4, 2021

Ohio State fans are pretty excited about the future.

“Ryan Day’s gotta win one title and change the jerseys back to the gray sleeves and he’s the best coach in school history,” one fan wrote.

The pressure is growing, though. Ohio State is coming off a national title game loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting at a ridiculously high level, too.

Ohio State needs to add a national championship or two at some point in the coming years.

With all of the talent that Ohio State is accumulating the pressure is on Ryan Day and the staff to Parlay that into at least 1 National Championship. There is only one team in the country with a comparable roster top to bottom. — jbook™ (@jbook37) July 4, 2021

Ohio State will open the 2021 season as a College Football Playoff favorite. The talent is clearly there for another national title run in Columbus.