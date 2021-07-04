The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day’s Recruiting

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s head coach since the 2019 season. Has he already surpassed Urban Meyer’s ability as a recruiter?

That seems crazy to say, considering Urban Meyer’s success on the recruiting trail over the years, but it might be a fair question at this point.

Ohio State added to its historically good class on Sunday, when five-star defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Tuimoloau is 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit and the No. 3 prospect in the Composite Rankings. He’s one of the highest-rated defensive commitments in Ohio State history.

Day has already surpassed what Meyer did on the recruiting trail at Ohio State, at least when it comes to the highest-rated prospects.

Ohio State fans are pretty excited about the future.

“Ryan Day’s gotta win one title and change the jerseys back to the gray sleeves and he’s the best coach in school history,” one fan wrote.

The pressure is growing, though. Ohio State is coming off a national title game loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting at a ridiculously high level, too.

Ohio State needs to add a national championship or two at some point in the coming years.

Ohio State will open the 2021 season as a College Football Playoff favorite. The talent is clearly there for another national title run in Columbus.


