College Football World Shocked By Bronco Mendenhall News

Only the same day a major head coaching position in the state of Virginia was filled, another has opened up.

Just hours after the Virginia Tech Hokies announced Brent Pry as their new head coach, Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced the decision to resign from his longtime post in Charlottesville.

According to multiple reports, Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers’ bowl game.

It’s fair to say the college football world was shocked by this sudden decision.

There’s a job every year that no one expected to open. That’s Bronco Mendenhall stepping down at Virginia. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2021

This is so random i hope it isnt health related https://t.co/4gsheazHPb — Coach Quan Edwards (@QuanDBtalk) December 2, 2021

Wow. This one is a surprise https://t.co/yyy2gNNvuZ — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) December 2, 2021

Any particular reason why? He’s made Virginia not terrible. https://t.co/ESSti9USEc — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) December 2, 2021

What the heck is going on in Charlottesville!!!! https://t.co/GsR1NmgcLz — Brian Kennedy (@tbkennedy22) December 2, 2021

Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall said he’s been involved for last 31 years of football. "Clearly this week there was a sense of clarity. I needed to step back from college football & reassess my life as well as my wife as my partner & next chapter of our life. This was my decision" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2021

When Bronco Mendenhall first arrived at UVA in 2016, the Virginia football program was in disarray. But after going 2-10 in his first season, the program began to turn things around with two winning seasons and three bowl-game appearances. This year, he led the Cavaliers to a 6-6 regular-season record — bringing his career record at Virginia to 36-38.

It’s unclear if Mendenhall, 55, plans to pursue another coaching job.

According to Virginia insider Jami Frakenberry, Mendenhall will hold a press conference via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. ET. This meeting will likely give more clarity on the reasoning behind the coach’s sudden departure from the program.