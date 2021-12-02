The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Bronco Mendenhall News

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 7: Head coach Bronco Mendenhall of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates after a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Scott Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Only the same day a major head coaching position in the state of Virginia was filled, another has opened up.

Just hours after the Virginia Tech Hokies announced Brent Pry as their new head coach, Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced the decision to resign from his longtime post in Charlottesville.

According to multiple reports, Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers’ bowl game.

It’s fair to say the college football world was shocked by this sudden decision.

When Bronco Mendenhall first arrived at UVA in 2016, the Virginia football program was in disarray. But after going 2-10 in his first season, the program began to turn things around with two winning seasons and three bowl-game appearances. This year, he led the Cavaliers to a 6-6 regular-season record — bringing his career record at Virginia to 36-38.

It’s unclear if Mendenhall, 55, plans to pursue another coaching job.

According to Virginia insider Jami Frakenberry, Mendenhall will hold a press conference via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. ET. This meeting will likely give more clarity on the reasoning behind the coach’s sudden departure from the program.

