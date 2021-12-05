College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s Stunning Upset Win

Taking down the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Alabama stunned the college football world with a 41-24 blowout win in today’s SEC Championship game.

“Upset” is not exactly a word in the Crimson Tide’s vocabulary — except for today. As 6.5-point underdogs heading into the matchup, Nick Saban’s squad wasn’t favored for the first time in 92 straight contests.

Overcoming the odds, Alabama made relatively light work of a Georgia team that dominated through the entirety of the 2021 regular season.

The college football world took to Twitter with their reactions to this upset victory.

ALABAMA BEATS GEORGIA 🔥 Nick Saban earns his 10th SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/A4XPUONdGN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

A rammer jammer after Alabama beats Georgia again. pic.twitter.com/GieDzGp2P8 — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 5, 2021

ALABAMA CAME TO PLAY 😳 The Crimson Tide get the statement win over No. 1 Georgia and claim the SEC championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tgJi6TZzci — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2021

Georgia points allowed this season: 83 Against Alabama: 41 pic.twitter.com/Vq6qIpPosd — Overtime (@overtime) December 5, 2021

9 different opponents combined for a total of 40 points against Georgia this season. Alabama scored 41 today. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

ALABAMA TAKES DOWN NO. 1 GEORGIA TO REPEAT AS SEC CHAMPIONS!@AlabamaFTBL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4OfYvDNouZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2021

This victory for the Crimson Tide came in large part due to the potentially Heisman-clinching performance for Bama quarterback Bryce Young. Throwing 26/44, the star signal caller collected 421 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions through the air. He also took to the ground for 40 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Alabama has now won eight SEC Championships in the Nick Saban coaching era. Kirby Smart now falls to 0-4 against his former boss.

While the Bulldogs notched their first loss of the year, they’ll likely still earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — setting up a possible postseason rematch between these SEC powerhouse programs.