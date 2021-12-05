College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s Stunning Upset Win

The Spun

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates in the 2021 SEC Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Taking down the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Alabama stunned the college football world with a 41-24 blowout win in today’s SEC Championship game.

“Upset” is not exactly a word in the Crimson Tide’s vocabulary — except for today. As 6.5-point underdogs heading into the matchup, Nick Saban’s squad wasn’t favored for the first time in 92 straight contests.

Overcoming the odds, Alabama made relatively light work of a Georgia team that dominated through the entirety of the 2021 regular season.

The college football world took to Twitter with their reactions to this upset victory.

This victory for the Crimson Tide came in large part due to the potentially Heisman-clinching performance for Bama quarterback Bryce Young. Throwing 26/44, the star signal caller collected 421 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions through the air. He also took to the ground for 40 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Alabama has now won eight SEC Championships in the Nick Saban coaching era. Kirby Smart now falls to 0-4 against his former boss.

While the Bulldogs notched their first loss of the year, they’ll likely still earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — setting up a possible postseason rematch between these SEC powerhouse programs.

