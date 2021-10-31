College Football World Speculating About Scott Frost’s Future

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like a lock that Scott Frost would return to Nebraska for the 2022 season. The Huskers had rebounded from their Week 0 loss to Illinois and were playing good football, nearly knocking off Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan.

However, the Huskers have since taken another step back, losing in back-to-back weeks to Minnesota and Purdue.

Nebraska is now 3-6 on the season. The odds of the Huskers making a bowl game are incredibly slim, with games remaining against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

If the Huskers finish the year at 3-9 or 4-8, can you really bring Frost back?

Nebraska’s 28-23 loss to Purdue Saturday was an NCAA high 18th one-possession game defeat since Scott Frost became NU’s coach in 2018. Frost is 5-18 in games decided by 8 points or less at Nebraska, including 0-6 this year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 31, 2021

“He chose the wrong quarterback. He chose the wrong scheme. He chose the wrong assistants. He did a lot of things very wrong. And he didn’t get much luck, either.” ⁦The ⁦@dirkchatelain⁩ column: https://t.co/9zRY6Kz4yS — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 31, 2021

I hope I’m wrong, but Scott Frost looks like he has no answers. — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) October 30, 2021

Nebraska has to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to make a bowl game. The end of the Scott Frost era will arrive as soon as the buyout check clears the AD’s office. https://t.co/093bCiAbr8 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

Nebraska’s athletic director commented on Frost’s job security earlier this week.

“All I can tell you is I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Coach Frost and our coaching staff,” Nebraska AD Trev Alberts said.

Alberts says he's not a fan of, "making bold, broad statements in the middle of a football season," when asked directly by a caller about Frost keeping his job beyond 2021. "All I can tell you is I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Coach Frost and our coaching staff." — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 26, 2021

It will be a tough decision. Frost has not won a lot of games, but the team is playing hard, and it’s unclear who the Huskers would be able to hire to replace him.

That doesn’t mean they should keep him, though.

At some point, you need to win football games – and make bowl games – and Frost has had four years to do that. And he’s failed in a pretty big way in that department.

It would not be surprising to see the Huskers move on from Frost this offseason.