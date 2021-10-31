College Football World Speculating About Scott Frost’s Future

The Spun

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like a lock that Scott Frost would return to Nebraska for the 2022 season. The Huskers had rebounded from their Week 0 loss to Illinois and were playing good football, nearly knocking off Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan.

However, the Huskers have since taken another step back, losing in back-to-back weeks to Minnesota and Purdue.

Nebraska is now 3-6 on the season. The odds of the Huskers making a bowl game are incredibly slim, with games remaining against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

If the Huskers finish the year at 3-9 or 4-8, can you really bring Frost back?

Nebraska’s athletic director commented on Frost’s job security earlier this week.

“All I can tell you is I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Coach Frost and our coaching staff,” Nebraska AD Trev Alberts said.

It will be a tough decision. Frost has not won a lot of games, but the team is playing hard, and it’s unclear who the Huskers would be able to hire to replace him.

That doesn’t mean they should keep him, though.

At some point, you need to win football games – and make bowl games – and Frost has had four years to do that. And he’s failed in a pretty big way in that department.

It would not be surprising to see the Huskers move on from Frost this offseason.

