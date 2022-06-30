College Football World Speculating About The Rose Bowl Future

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, fans learned that the landscape of college football is changing once again.

After watching Oklahoma and Texas announce their move to the SEC, two historic Pac-12 powers are leaving the conference to join the Big Ten. USC and UCLA will be the latest major programs to leave their respective conference.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner broke the news and said the move could happen as early as 2024. "Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power," said Wilner.

Naturally, fans were wondering what would happen to the iconic Rose Bowl - played between Big Ten and Pac-12 programs.

"WE’RE GOING TO THE ROSE BOWL (every other year, as a conference road game)," one person joked.

"A seismic move if it is finalized. So much history between the two leagues, the Rose Bowl, etc. But all about $$$ now," ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

"We've talked on the podcast a few times about USC eventually joining the Big Ten. This is a huge opportunity for UCLA as well. So many changes coming. Can't wait for a Big Nine AM Kick on FOX between Ohio State and UCLA in the Rose Bowl on a random October Saturday," one Ohio State fan said.

What will happen to the Rose Bowl?