College Football World Stunned By Florida’s Loss Tonight

It had been more than 30 years since Kentucky’s football program beat Florida in Lexington, but that changed in a big way on Saturday night.

Mark Stoops’ program upset Dan Mullen’s Gators, 20-13, on Saturday evening.

Kentucky improved to 5-0 with the win, while Florida – the No. 10 team in the country – dropped to 3-2 with the loss.

The Wildcats were sparked by a crazy field goal block return.

Huge play by #Kentucky Blocked FG returned for a TD to completely swing the game. pic.twitter.com/oVoaJzHF2w — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) October 3, 2021

The college football world took to social media to react to the upset.

“IT HAPPENED! Kentucky upsets No. 10 Florida, beating the Gators at home for the first time since 1986,” ESPN tweeted.

IT HAPPENED! Kentucky upsets No. 10 Florida, beating the Gators at home for the first time since 1986. pic.twitter.com/HiZlAuYtqV — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2021

“The Wildcats are 5-0, 3-0 SEC. They’ve beaten the Gators at home for the first time since 1986 and fans are storming the field,” Kyle Tucker added.

FINAL: Kentucky 20, Florida 13 The Wildcats are 5-0, 3-0 SEC. They've beaten the Gators at home for the first time since 1986 and fans are storming the field. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 3, 2021

Florida fans, meanwhile, are furious.

“You don’t lose to Kentucky at Florida. You definitely don’t do it 2/4 years as coach. Fire Mullen,” one fan tweeted.

“I said before Florida just is not a top 10 team they are probably not even a top 25 team. They look so terrible coaching is suspect at this point of the season. There’s some high school football teams that look better than the Gators today. No excuse,” another fan added.

Florida will look to bounce back next week against Vanderbilt.