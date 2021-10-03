The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Stunned By Florida’s Loss Tonight

A closeup of a University of Florida football helmet.NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: A detailed picture of a Florida Gators helmet before the Gators take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It had been more than 30 years since Kentucky’s football program beat Florida in Lexington, but that changed in a big way on Saturday night.

Mark Stoops’ program upset Dan Mullen’s Gators, 20-13, on Saturday evening.

Kentucky improved to 5-0 with the win, while Florida – the No. 10 team in the country – dropped to 3-2 with the loss.

The Wildcats were sparked by a crazy field goal block return.

The college football world took to social media to react to the upset.

“IT HAPPENED! Kentucky upsets No. 10 Florida, beating the Gators at home for the first time since 1986,” ESPN tweeted.

“The Wildcats are 5-0, 3-0 SEC. They’ve beaten the Gators at home for the first time since 1986 and fans are storming the field,” Kyle Tucker added.

Florida fans, meanwhile, are furious.

“You don’t lose to Kentucky at Florida. You definitely don’t do it 2/4 years as coach. Fire Mullen,” one fan tweeted.

“I said before Florida just is not a top 10 team they are probably not even a top 25 team. They look so terrible coaching is suspect at this point of the season. There’s some high school football teams that look better than the Gators today. No excuse,” another fan added.

Florida will look to bounce back next week against Vanderbilt.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.