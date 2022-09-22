College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 04: Memorial Stadium sits empty before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks on November 4, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world.

On Thursday, Kansas announced that they have officially sold out all tickets at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for Saturday's game against the Blue Devils. It is the first sellout game since 2019 and only the second sellout in the past 13 seasons.

The reason for the sudden interest in attending games is obvious: They're winning. With a 3-0 record, the Jayhawks are off to their best start since 2009.

Kansas football fans and supporters are praising the school for revitalizing their program to the point that they're selling out the stadium again. Many are excited for what the future holds.

It's worth noting that Kansas won their first five games in 2009 - Duke being among their victories - only to lose their final seven and miss out on bowl eligibility. They haven't been the same since.

Between 2010 and 2021, the Jayhawks won just 22 games and and only seven games against the Big 12 opponents. They finished dead last in the conference in all but two seasons.

But head coach Lance Leipold has injected new life and newer confidence into the Jayhawks football program. They're still a long way from reaching bowl eligibility, let alone contending for any relevance in the conference, but this year just feels different.

