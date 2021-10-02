The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels watches from the sideline during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday.

“Get your popcorn ready,” he said.

Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter.

Kiffin has gambled on fourth down multiple times. The college football world is pretty stunned by Kiffin’s decisions on Saturday.

“WTF is Lane doing? Totally on tilt,” Dan Wolken tweeted.

“Ole Miss has probable cause to fire Lane Kiffin. That’s just dumb football,” Shannon Sharpe tweeted.

“That’s dumb football. It’s an entire 2nd half of football left and you’re going for it on your own 25 and 30 yd line.”

It’s understandable to be aggressive against Alabama, but Kiffin has taken it to an extreme level on Saturday afternoon – and it hasn’t paid off.

Alabama is leading Ole Miss, 21-0, on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide are closing in on another touchdown, too.

The game is on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.