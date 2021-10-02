College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday.

“Get your popcorn ready,” he said.

Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter.

Kiffin has gambled on fourth down multiple times. The college football world is pretty stunned by Kiffin’s decisions on Saturday.

“WTF is Lane doing? Totally on tilt,” Dan Wolken tweeted.

WTF is Lane doing? Totally on tilt. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 2, 2021

“Ole Miss has probable cause to fire Lane Kiffin. That’s just dumb football,” Shannon Sharpe tweeted.

“That’s dumb football. It’s an entire 2nd half of football left and you’re going for it on your own 25 and 30 yd line.”

That’s dumb football. It’s an entire 2nd half of football left and you’re going for it on your own 25 and 30 yd line. https://t.co/09hEVOhdB6 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 2, 2021

It’s understandable to be aggressive against Alabama, but Kiffin has taken it to an extreme level on Saturday afternoon – and it hasn’t paid off.

Watching Lane Kiffin go for it on his own 30 while I'm holding an Ole Miss +15 ticket pic.twitter.com/TmmdfSaUAs — br_betting (@br_betting) October 2, 2021

Alabama is leading Ole Miss, 21-0, on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide are closing in on another touchdown, too.

The game is on CBS.