The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost on the sideline at Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football.

That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season.

On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Once again, the Huskers’ game came down to a final possession, with Frost’s offense failing to score to tie the game up.

Nebraska is now 3-8 on the season despite having a +70 scoring margin. That is pretty insane.

Even in Big Ten play, where Nebraska is 1-7 on the year, the Huskers have a +7 scoring margin. How is that even possible?

ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly notes that Nebraska is the best 3-8 team in the history of his system.

The Huskers won’t be hanging any banners for being the best 3-8 team of all-time, but maybe they’ll finally turn the corner in 2022.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.