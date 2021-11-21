College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football.

That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season.

On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Once again, the Huskers’ game came down to a final possession, with Frost’s offense failing to score to tie the game up.

Nebraska is now 3-8 on the season despite having a +70 scoring margin. That is pretty insane.

Nebraska's 3-8 with a +70 scoring margin on the season. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 20, 2021

Even in Big Ten play, where Nebraska is 1-7 on the year, the Huskers have a +7 scoring margin. How is that even possible?

Strictly in Big Ten play, where they're *1-7*, Huskers are still +7 for the year. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 20, 2021

This should not be mathematically possible but there it is. pic.twitter.com/4PWvUP9tOh — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 21, 2021

ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly notes that Nebraska is the best 3-8 team in the history of his system.

Best SP+ ranking for 3-win teams, last 100 yrs (min. 10 gms): 2021 Nebraska (3-8, currently 25th)

2000 Colorado (38th)

1991 USC (39th)

1940 TCU (42nd)

1998 Auburn (43rd)

2015 Ga Tech (43rd) (Those teams averaged 7.6 wins the next year, btw. CU went 10-3.) https://t.co/8joccS8Zwq — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 21, 2021

The Huskers won’t be hanging any banners for being the best 3-8 team of all-time, but maybe they’ll finally turn the corner in 2022.