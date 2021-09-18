College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week.

This week is different, though.

Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes are hosting Tulsa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The official attendance number: 76,540.

Woof.

Here’s a partial look at the crowd:

Many fans are starting to realize that the experience watching from home can often be better than in person.

“I went last week and it was a mess to get in. Got an uncooked soft pretzel for 6 bucks. It’s better to watch at home,” one fan tweeted.

“A lot of people not willing to pay what they’re charging for their product,” one fan added.

Still, it’s pretty shocking to see that low of a number for Ohio State.

A bad Tennessee team had more in a noon game against FCS Tennessee Tech today https://t.co/qhr3C84pxi — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) September 18, 2021

Again, we had more for a program way worse than Ohio State. There is no place like Nebraska #Huskers https://t.co/3iE7uIBJd7 — Rugby Kobi 🇺🇲 (@KobiRugby) September 18, 2021

Well considering how long lines were to get in and how long lines were to get food, coupled with the poor play, I don’t blame people for staying home https://t.co/V62lNtk7L2 — Prince Derek the Great (@BoneDaddyYC) September 18, 2021

The Ohio State fans in attendance haven’t been treated to that great of a game, either. The Buckeyes lead Tulsa, 20-6, in the third quarter.

It’s been an inconsistent-at-best performance for Ryan Day’s program.

Ohio State is set to host Akron at home next weekend.