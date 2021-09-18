The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State fans waiting outside the team's football stadium.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes taken before the game against the Southern California Trojans on September 12, 2009 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 18-15. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week.

This week is different, though.

Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes are hosting Tulsa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The official attendance number: 76,540.

Woof.

Here’s a partial look at the crowd:

Many fans are starting to realize that the experience watching from home can often be better than in person.

“I went last week and it was a mess to get in. Got an uncooked soft pretzel for 6 bucks. It’s better to watch at home,” one fan tweeted.

“A lot of people not willing to pay what they’re charging for their product,” one fan added.

Still, it’s pretty shocking to see that low of a number for Ohio State.

The Ohio State fans in attendance haven’t been treated to that great of a game, either. The Buckeyes lead Tulsa, 20-6, in the third quarter.

It’s been an inconsistent-at-best performance for Ryan Day’s program.

Ohio State is set to host Akron at home next weekend.

