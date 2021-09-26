College Football World Stunned By Oklahoma Fan Chant

No college football quarterback entered the 2021 regular season with more hype than Oklahoma Sooners star Spencer Rattler.

Rattler, a former five-star recruit, entered the regular season as arguably the lead frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. The Sooners were a preseason top-five team with national championship expectations. Rattler was a major reason for that optimism.

Fast forward to Saturday evening and Oklahoma fans are chanting for his backup, Caleb Williams, to see the field.

Seriously.

“Oh my. The Sooners crowd is loudly chanting, “WE WANT CALEB” after that Spencer Rattler interception,” Jason Kersey tweeted.

Oh my. The #Sooners crowd is loudly chanting, “WE WANT CALEB” after that Spencer Rattler interception. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 26, 2021

Oklahoma, the No. 4 team in the country, is tied with West Virginia, 7-7, early in Saturday night’s game. Rattler is 7 for 11 for 73 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It’s pretty wild to hear Oklahoma fans booing Rattler and chanting for his backup.

“We want Caleb” chants have begun in Norman after a Spencer Rattler INT…..yikes pic.twitter.com/8OCIv4B6BU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2021

Oklahoma student section chanting "WE WANT CALEB" after that Rattler interception. Sooner fans starting to turn on Rattler in hopes of greener pastures with the next prized recruit. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 26, 2021

Fans chanting “We Want Caleb” after Rattler INT….Uneasy night in Norman. pic.twitter.com/nkFFpg4Kn1 — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) September 26, 2021

Oklahoma native Skip Bayless shared his reaction, too.

“In Norman, they’re chanting for Caleb Williams to replace Spencer Rattler – who just a couple weeks ago was the Heisman betting favorite! He HAS shockingly struggled – and from what I hear about Caleb, he is a dual-purpose dynamo,” he tweeted.

It could be a very interesting night in Norman, Oklahoma.