College Football World Stunned By Oklahoma Fan Chant

A view of Oklahoma fans during a Sooners football game.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 1: Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners cheer in the stands during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats on October 1, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 43-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

No college football quarterback entered the 2021 regular season with more hype than Oklahoma Sooners star Spencer Rattler.

Rattler, a former five-star recruit, entered the regular season as arguably the lead frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. The Sooners were a preseason top-five team with national championship expectations. Rattler was a major reason for that optimism.

Fast forward to Saturday evening and Oklahoma fans are chanting for his backup, Caleb Williams, to see the field.

Seriously.

Oh my. The Sooners crowd is loudly chanting, “WE WANT CALEB” after that Spencer Rattler interception,” Jason Kersey tweeted.

Oklahoma, the No. 4 team in the country, is tied with West Virginia, 7-7, early in Saturday night’s game. Rattler is 7 for 11 for 73 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It’s pretty wild to hear Oklahoma fans booing Rattler and chanting for his backup.

Oklahoma native Skip Bayless shared his reaction, too.

“In Norman, they’re chanting for Caleb Williams to replace Spencer Rattler – who just a couple weeks ago was the Heisman betting favorite! He HAS shockingly struggled – and from what I hear about Caleb, he is a dual-purpose dynamo,” he tweeted.

It could be a very interesting night in Norman, Oklahoma.

