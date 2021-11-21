College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage.

In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune.

Yes, the ESPN college football analyst actually believes that Harbaugh’s 2021 Michigan Wolverines team is underrated.

“I think [Michigan at No. 6] is under-ranked. They should be ahead of Cincinnati. I just cannot imagine Cincinnati beating Michigan right now,” Finebaum said.

—@finebaum 👀 pic.twitter.com/PlZ5x1SjUJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 17, 2021

Finebaum with some real, nice praise for Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines program.

Is this real life?

“Who is this robot that has replaced the finebaum?” one fan joked.

“I usually hate Paul Finebaum, but I can get down with this,” one Michigan Wolverines fan admitted.

“It’s official. The world is ending,” another fan added on social media.

“Paul Finebaum said nice things about Michigan?!?!?” one fan added.

Michigan will have a chance for even more praise next weekend, when the Wolverines take on rival Ohio State.

Kickoff is set for noon E.T. on FOX.