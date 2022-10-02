College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the field in the second quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight.

Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The Panthers, meanwhile, have a lot of soul searching to do.

Fans can't believe this one.

"Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins five days ago and now leads No. 24 Pitt with under 2 minutes left in the game," said Brandon Marcello.

"Idk how to tell you this but Georgia Tech went on the road and beat Pitt tonight," said Josh Pate.

"Georgia Tech beats Pitt in its first game without Geoff Collins," wrote Nicole Auerbach.

"Final: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 21. In interim coach Brent Key's debut, as 22-point underdogs, Jackets walk off field winners over FBS opponent for first time since October 2021," said Ken Sugiura.

"I wish I could chalk this up to “Georgia Tech was inspired by the coaching change” but this 100 percent about a Pitt team that either read their headlines, is overrated or was just not prepared to play," wrote Paul Zeise.

What a night for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech gets the hard-earned upset and Pitt suffers a devastating defeat.