College Football World Stunned By The Georgia-Missouri Halftime Score

Fans are having a hard time believing the halftime score of the Georgia vs. Missouri game this Saturday night.

The top-ranked Bulldogs currently trail the Tigers 16-6 after two quarters.

There's still plenty of time left in this one. But it's safe to say no one saw this coming.

No. 1 Georgia is officially on upset alert.

"Missouri 16, Georgia 3. A false start on first and goal at the 1 is the only thing keeping this a two-score game," said Pat Forde.

"This is the second time Georgia has trailed to an unranked opponent by double digits under Kirby Smart. The other game? Smart's 1st SEC game as Georgia head coach in 2016... at Missouri," wrote CBS Sports.

"So Georgia takes the field goal with three seconds to go in the half. And it's good. HALFTIME: Missouri leads #1 Georgia, 16-6," wrote UGA Football Live.

Georgia should be able to come back and win this one, but it's going to take significant effort.

Missouri leads 16-6 after the first two quarters. Can the Tigers pull off a miracle?