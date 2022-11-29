College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core.

The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU and USC.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this ranking from Meyer.

"Shocked Urban got us as number 1," one fan wrote.

"Check out Urban here," another said.

"There's no way Urban Meyer ranked Michigan #1," another added.

These top 4 rankings could be looking much different after conference championship season. Michigan is set to face off against Purdue, Georgia will play No. 11 LSU, TCU will take on No. 13 Kansas State and USC will play No. 12 Utah.

This week's official College Football Playoff rankings will be released later this evening.