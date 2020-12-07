College Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer appears to have said no to Texas.

The Longhorns reportedly made a big push for the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach. According to 247Sports, Texas was prepared to offer Meyer $10 million/season. The Longhorns’ boosters were reportedly prepared to buy out Tom Herman’s contract and assistant coaching staff to land Meyer.

Unfortunately for Texas, Meyer is reportedly leaning heavily toward staying retired.

“Texas‘ flirtation with three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer appears to have come to an end, a university source told Horns247,” Brown reports.

The college football world is sharing its reaction to the news.

Mostly, this is just disappointing news for Texas – Meyer would have brought the Longhorns to an elite, national title-level – but it’s also now awkward for Tom Herman.

Since the Longhorns couldn’t land Meyer, does that mean they’ll keep Herman? Or will they try and land another less-proven head coach?

Only at Texas do you swing and miss at hiring a coach when you still have a coach under contract. Embarrassing and sends a message to whoever the next sucker… I mean coach is, we won’t treat you with any respect!!! https://t.co/HSIfzaoTx1 — Soonerbornoku (@soonerbornoku) December 7, 2020

Checked the "no" box on the note that asked do you like me?https://t.co/d5oYj530iP — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 7, 2020

According to the 247Sports report, Texas has done research on some other coaches, most notably:

Penn State coach James Franklin

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

It’s certainly possible that one of those four would do a better job than Herman. However, Texas’ current head coach was once a hot-shot coaching hire, too.

Should the Longhorns just give Herman one more season?