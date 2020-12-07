The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer appears to have said no to Texas.

The Longhorns reportedly made a big push for the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach. According to 247Sports, Texas was prepared to offer Meyer $10 million/season. The Longhorns’ boosters were reportedly prepared to buy out Tom Herman’s contract and assistant coaching staff to land Meyer.

Unfortunately for Texas, Meyer is reportedly leaning heavily toward staying retired.

Texas‘ flirtation with three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer appears to have come to an end, a university source told Horns247,” Brown reports.

The college football world is sharing its reaction to the news.

Mostly, this is just disappointing news for Texas – Meyer would have brought the Longhorns to an elite, national title-level – but it’s also now awkward for Tom Herman.

Since the Longhorns couldn’t land Meyer, does that mean they’ll keep Herman? Or will they try and land another less-proven head coach?

According to the 247Sports report, Texas has done research on some other coaches, most notably:

  • Penn State coach James Franklin
  • Oregon coach Mario Cristobal
  • Iowa State coach Matt Campbell
  • Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

It’s certainly possible that one of those four would do a better job than Herman. However, Texas’ current head coach was once a hot-shot coaching hire, too.

Should the Longhorns just give Herman one more season?


