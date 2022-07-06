College Football WR Dies In Tragic Accident

Brexten Green, a redshirt freshman football player at Emporia State University, passed away in a tragic accident this past weekend.

In an official statement, Emporia State Athletics revealed that Green died in a cliff diving accident at Oklahoma's Grand Lake on July 3.

"It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," football coach Garin Higgins said in a statement."Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

Green was set to enter his second season with the Hornets after redshirting Year 1. He was an All-State selection during his 2020 senior season at Cashion High School in Oklahoma.

"He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics. He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly," Higgins added. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family."

Our thoughts are with the Green family and the Emporia State community during this difficult time.