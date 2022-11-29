College Football Writer Not Happy With C.J. Stroud Award

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for two college football awards on Tuesday.

Stroud was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the best player in college football, and the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the top quarterback in the country.

In terms of the Maxell Award, he's joined by Hendon Hooker and Caleb Williams, while for the Davey O'Brien Award, he's joined by Williams and Max Duggan.

Not everyone was happy about the finalists for the Maxwell Award. Stewart Mandell, who covers college football for The Athletic, doesn't like how Stroud was a finalist for that award over Duggan.

"What reason would Stroud be a finalist for these awards but not Duggan besides one plays for Ohio State and the other plays for TCU," Mandell tweeted.

While Mandel makes a decent point, it's probably due to how great Stroud was this season. He finished the regular season with 3,340 yards through the air, 37 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The winners of these awards will be announced on Dec. 8.