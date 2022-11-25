College Football Writer: Ryan Day Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss To Michigan

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

The time for insanity has begun - a college football columnist believes that Ryan Day will be on the hot seat if Ohio State loses to Michigan this weekend.

Yes, that's an actual thought someone has. Dan Wolken of USA Today thinks this will be the game that "makes or breaks" Day's tenure with the Buckeyes football program.

In a lengthy column, Wolken suggested that given all of its advantages, Ohio State should be competing for national titles every year. If Day loses two straight games to Michigan and is eliminated from the playoff, he'll be on the hot seat - or so Wolken thinks.

Here's part of what he had to say, via USA Today:

There are no easy jobs in college football, but no program in the country has a better setup to win every year with its combination of geography, tradition, money and conference affiliation than Ohio State. And short of winning a national title, Day has done what he is supposed to do with those resources. None of that will matter, though, if the Buckeyes go a second straight year without winning the game that matters most. If Harbaugh beats him again on Saturday, the clock on Day's tenure will immediately start ticking.

Day is one of the most successful coaches in college football history in terms of winning percentage. He's competed for a national title and led the Buckeyes to the playoff in two of his three seasons thus far and owns a 45-4 record.

Hot seat?

Not so sure about that.