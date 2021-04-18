College Football’s 10 Best 2022 Recruiting Classes

College football’s 2022 recruiting cycle is starting to kick into high gear.

With restrictions starting to be lifted across the country, we could see more and more recruits on college campuses later this spring and summer. This could result in an uptick in college football recruiting commitments.

The usual suspects are dominating the 2022 college football recruiting cycle, though there are a couple of interesting programs inside the top 10 at the moment.

Here’s what the top 10 classes for the 2022 recruiting cycle look like, according to the team rankings from 247Sports.

Georgia – 12 commitments Ohio State – 11 commitments LSU – 12 commitments Notre Dame – 11 commitments Texas A&M – 8 commitments Rutgers – 11 commitments Penn State – 8 commitments Oklahoma – 7 commitments Texas – 7 commitments Florida State – 8 commitments

As you can see, there is a mix of the usual suspects and some surprising names inside the top 10.

Most notably, Rutgers is at No. 6. The Scarlet Knights have already secured 11 commitments for the 2022 cycle, including a very big one at the quarterback position. It will probably be tough for Rutgers to hold onto a top 10 ranking once more schools get commitments, though for now, it’s extremely impressive.

You can view 247Sports’ full team rankings for the 2022 recruiting cycle here.