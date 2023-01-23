College Football's 2022 Manning Award Winner Announced

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Manning Award is one of the most prestigious awards in college football, being annually awarded to the top quarterback in the nation by the Sugar Bowl committee. The award has gone to the likes of Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Vince Young, Robert Griffin III and Marcus Mariota among others through the years.

On Monday, we found out the winner of the 2022 edition of the award. The winner for the 2022 season is Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

In an official announcement statement, committee leader Archie Manning praised Bennett for being so uniquely successful and able to prove himself as a quarterback this past year.

"We started the Manning Award 19 years ago as a way to recognize the country's top quarterback for the full season, including the postseason," Manning said. "I'm not sure we've ever had an honoree who showcased his ability and proved his worth all the way through the postseason like Stetson did this year. We're thrilled to recognize him as this year's Manning Award winner.

"On behalf of the entire Manning family, I want to again thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its long-standing support of the Manning Award. The Bowl's role in making this possible each year is greatly appreciated."

The Manning Award has been a pretty solid predictor of where a quarterback will wind up going in the NFL draft as well. All but one of the winners have gone in the first round with over a half dozen being the first quarterback off the board.

It's way too early to say if Bennett will continue either of those trends, but it's clear that he has left behind a legacy in college football that will be hard to match.

Will Stetson Bennett be a first-round pick in 2023?