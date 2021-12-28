The Spun

College Football’s Best Punter Announces NFL Draft Decision

San Diego State punter kicks off.FRISCO, TX - DECEMBER 21: San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza attempts a kickoff during the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl game between the UTSA Roadrunners and the San Diego State Aztecs on December 21, 2021 at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco,Texas. (Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The best punter in college football will officially be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Matt Araiza of San Diego State announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Araiza has been nicknamed the “Punt God” by social media as he had a 2021 season to remember. He averaged 51.2 yards per punt, which seems almost unheard of in both college football and the NFL.

He was also able to pin opponents deep in their own territory from anywhere.

Araiza ended up doing some placekicking this season as well. He made all 45 of his extra-point attempts, plus was 18-for-28 from field goal range.

It’s not often that punters are chosen in the NFL Draft, but it seems like a no-brainer that Araiza will after how great he was in college.

The one question that fans and media should be asking is: What round will Araiza be drafted in?

