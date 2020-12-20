The College Football Playoff field is about to be announced, but in the meantime, we have the final Coaches’ Poll of the season.

The final Coaches’ Poll top 25 of the season was released just before noon E.T. on Sunday.

Notre Dame, which is coming off an ACC Championship Game loss to Clemson, comes in at No. 4. Head coach Brian Kelly believes his team is deserving of a spot.

“There’s no doubt this football team is one of the best four teams in the country, and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee,” Kelly said. “We’ve got two top 15 wins. We’ve got a win over this Clemson team, which was No. 1 in the country. I don’t think anybody has a resume with those two wins. And we played 11 games. That matters.”

If the Coaches’ Poll is a predictor of the College Football Playoff, Kelly’s team is in good shape.

Here’s the final top 25:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Notre Dame Texas A&M Cincinnati Oklahoma Indiana Georgia Florida Coastal Carolina Iowa State Northwestern North Carolina BYU Iowa UL Layefette Miami USC San Jose State Oklahoma State NC State Liberty Texas Tulsa

Meanwhile, the final College Football Playoff rankings are about to be released.

The selection show is airing on ESPN.