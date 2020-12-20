The Spun

College Football’s Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff field is about to be announced, but in the meantime, we have the final Coaches’ Poll of the season.

The final Coaches’ Poll top 25 of the season was released just before noon E.T. on Sunday.

Notre Dame, which is coming off an ACC Championship Game loss to Clemson, comes in at No. 4. Head coach Brian Kelly believes his team is deserving of a spot.

“There’s no doubt this football team is one of the best four teams in the country, and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee,” Kelly said. “We’ve got two top 15 wins. We’ve got a win over this Clemson team, which was No. 1 in the country. I don’t think anybody has a resume with those two wins. And we played 11 games. That matters.”

If the Coaches’ Poll is a predictor of the College Football Playoff, Kelly’s team is in good shape.

Here’s the final top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Indiana
  9. Georgia
  10. Florida
  11. Coastal Carolina
  12. Iowa State
  13. Northwestern
  14. North Carolina
  15. BYU
  16. Iowa
  17. UL Layefette
  18. Miami
  19. USC
  20. San Jose State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. NC State
  23. Liberty
  24. Texas
  25. Tulsa

Meanwhile, the final College Football Playoff rankings are about to be released.

The selection show is airing on ESPN.


