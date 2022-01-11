College Football’s Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

On Tuesday, the USA Today released the final Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. And at long last, the Georgia Bulldogs sit at the top of it. Georgia was voted as the unanimous No. 1 team in college football after winning the the school’s first national championship since 1980.

“The Dawgs stand alone,” the publication tweeted. “[Georgia] ends the year No.1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, while [Alabama] settles for No.2.”

“[Michigan] has its highest finish since 1997,” USA Today noted. “And [Cincinnati] boasts its best finish ever.”

What a college football season it was. With no true juggernaut, a number of teams were in play to make some noise in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan upset Ohio State for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era. And Cincinnati rode an undefeated regular season into the playoff despite being outside of the Power-5.

It’ll be fun to see how the polls shake out next year, given the unbelievably active college football coaching carousel. Could we see a return of USC? Will Brian Kelly get LSU back on track? Where does Clemson go after losing key members of the coaching staff?

Should be fun.