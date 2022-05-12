College Football's Leaders 'Considering' A Drastic Move

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As college football continues to evolve, more seismic shifts are being considered.

On Wednesday, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips discussed the possibility to college football pushing away from the NCAA.

"This is the time to do it when you’re reorganizing a structure like the NCAA," Phillips said, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. "What are you doing with the sport of football? Does it need to be managed separately? Do you need to have a governance structure? Those are questions we should be asking ourselves."

Phillips said conversations are taking place "inside the ACC and outside the ACC." Via The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, he said he'd like to see the major 10 FBS conferences work together to consider "alternative models for football" beyond the NCAA.

"We want to do it collaboratively with the other conference commissioners to just kind of explore what should we do. And we’ve had some of those conversations already. But we need to have more of those conversations as we look at the next six, eight, 10, 12 months about the sport of football.”

Phillips also said the ACC is working toward eliminating divisions and creating a new schedule format if the NCAA Football Oversight Committee's recommendation passes to no longer require conferences to determine championships through division winners.

Phillips is already eyeing major changes to college football in the second year of his current role. While it's unclear just how the landscape will adjust, it seems increasingly likely the game will look significantly different down the road.