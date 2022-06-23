College Football's Top 10 Recruiting Classes For 2023 Cycle
The past few days (hours even) have changed the landscape of college recruiting for the 2023 cycle.
In the past week we've seen Ohio State pick up three of the top 10 receivers in the recruiting class. Then on Thursday the biggest recruiting bomb of the past 20 years hit with Arch Manning announcing his commitment to Texas.
The end result is a pretty abrupt change to the college recruiting rankings. A few of the usual suspects are taking things slow and steady while a few unexpected ones are starting to emerge as the leaders.
Perhaps the biggest surprise right now is that Notre Dame is in the lead with their 15 recruits - 13 of which are four star prospects or better.
Here are the top 10 recruiting classes for the Class of 2023 right now (via 247Sports):
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Cincinnati
- Northwestern
- USC
- Arkansas
As we all know, rankings like this are subject to change wildly based on how many recruits some of the other teams become.
For an example, Alabama and Michigan only have 12 recruits between them and still rank in the top 40. By the time they fill up their class, they'll probably skyrocket into the top 10 - maybe even the top five.
Will any of these recruiting class rankings be the same by the time all of the classes are complete?