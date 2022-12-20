College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes Before Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Early signing day is right around the corner and that means it's time for a look at who has the top 2023 recruiting class.

To nobody's surprise, the program with the top class right now is Alabama, per 247Sports. The Crimson Tide currently have 25 recruits in their class, four of which are five-stars while 20 others are four-stars.

Georgia, Miami, Texas, and LSU then round out the top five of the rankings while Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Clemson finish out the top 10.

Here are the full rankings:

Alabama Georgia Miami Texas LSU Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Tennessee Clemson Florida Penn State USC Oregon Texas A&M TCU South Carolina Florida State Michigan Arkansas Utah Texas Tech Baylor Auburn North Carolina

We'll have to see how these rankings change when more players announce their commitment on Wednesday.