Skip to main content
139
New Articles

College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes Before Signing Day

Alabama head coach Nick Saban against the Tennessee Volunteers.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Early signing day is right around the corner and that means it's time for a look at who has the top 2023 recruiting class. 

To nobody's surprise, the program with the top class right now is Alabama, per 247Sports. The Crimson Tide currently have 25 recruits in their class, four of which are five-stars while 20 others are four-stars. 

Georgia, Miami, Texas, and LSU then round out the top five of the rankings while Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Clemson finish out the top 10. 

Here are the full rankings: 

  1. Alabama 
  2. Georgia 
  3. Miami 
  4. Texas 
  5. LSU 
  6. Notre Dame 
  7. Ohio State 
  8. Oklahoma 
  9. Tennessee 
  10. Clemson
  11. Florida 
  12. Penn State
  13. USC
  14. Oregon
  15. Texas A&M
  16. TCU
  17. South Carolina
  18. Florida State
  19. Michigan
  20. Arkansas
  21. Utah
  22. Texas Tech
  23. Baylor
  24. Auburn
  25. North Carolina

We'll have to see how these rankings change when more players announce their commitment on Wednesday. 