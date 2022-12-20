College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes Before Signing Day
Early signing day is right around the corner and that means it's time for a look at who has the top 2023 recruiting class.
To nobody's surprise, the program with the top class right now is Alabama, per 247Sports. The Crimson Tide currently have 25 recruits in their class, four of which are five-stars while 20 others are four-stars.
Georgia, Miami, Texas, and LSU then round out the top five of the rankings while Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Clemson finish out the top 10.
Here are the full rankings:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Florida
- Penn State
- USC
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- TCU
- South Carolina
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Arkansas
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Baylor
- Auburn
- North Carolina
We'll have to see how these rankings change when more players announce their commitment on Wednesday.