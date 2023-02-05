College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes For 2024

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After winning back-to-back national titles, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are beginning to separate themselves from the others in college football; and that's continued into 2024's recruiting cycle.

Via 247Sports, the top 25 rankings are in for CFB's recruiting classes and to no surprise, the Bulldogs top the list with 10 commits made up of nine total four and five-star prospects.

Here's a look at how to the programs stack up:

Georgia Notre Dame LSU Florida State Alabama South Carolina Texas Tech Michigan Oregon Florida Iowa Colorado Clemson Ohio State Duke Michigan State Tennessee Texas Auburn Texas A&M Wisconsin BYU Arizona Washington Louisville

Brian Kelly and LSU have overtaken Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide for the No. 2 spot in the SEC when it comes to recruiting; with the conference placing five teams in the top 10.

Marcus Freeman continues his great recruiting up in South Bend as he hopes to get the Fighting Irish back in contention atop the sport.

