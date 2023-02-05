College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes For 2024

Skip to main content
After winning back-to-back national titles, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are beginning to separate themselves from the others in college football; and that's continued into 2024's recruiting cycle.

Via 247Sports, the top 25 rankings are in for CFB's recruiting classes and to no surprise, the Bulldogs top the list with 10 commits made up of nine total four and five-star prospects.

Here's a look at how to the programs stack up:

  1. Georgia
  2. Notre Dame
  3. LSU
  4. Florida State
  5. Alabama
  6. South Carolina
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Michigan
  9. Oregon
  10. Florida
  11. Iowa
  12. Colorado
  13. Clemson
  14. Ohio State
  15. Duke
  16. Michigan State
  17. Tennessee
  18. Texas
  19. Auburn
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Wisconsin
  22. BYU
  23. Arizona
  24. Washington
  25. Louisville

Brian Kelly and LSU have overtaken Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide for the No. 2 spot in the SEC when it comes to recruiting; with the conference placing five teams in the top 10.

Marcus Freeman continues his great recruiting up in South Bend as he hopes to get the Fighting Irish back in contention atop the sport.

