College Football's Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Announced

The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, which means it's time to hand out awards for the campaign.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year was announced. There were plenty of deserving candidates this year, from Kansas' Lance Leipold to Tennessee's Josh Heupel to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

However, only one person could take home the award. The honor went to a coach in his first year with the program: TCU head coach Sonny Dykes.

"TCU's Sonny Dykes named Walter Camp National Coach of the Year," college football writer Brett McMurphy said.

It's a pretty solid choice. Dykes took over the Horned Frogs program with little to no expectations.

TCU started the season ranked outside the top 25, but cruised to an undefeated record and a berth into the Big 12 title game. Despite coming up just short of a Big 12 title, the Horned Frogs made the College Football Playoff.

Not bad for a coach in his first year.