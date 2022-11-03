College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Georgia-Tennessee

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

College GameDay has one heck of a guest picker picked out for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday.

College GameDay has tabbed country music artist Luke Bryan as its guest picker as the show will be live from Athens on Saturday morning.

"What's up ESPN GameDay? Luke Bryan here coming in to be the celebrity guest picker for my Bulldogs. Make sure you guys tune in at 11:30 a.m. ET to see my picks. I'm gonna go 12-0," Bryan said in a video.

This contest is set up to be one of the best of the season since both teams are ranked in the top three in the latest AP poll.

The winner will also have the edge in terms of making the SEC Championship Game and being one of the top seeds in the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.