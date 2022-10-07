College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Kansas-TCU Game

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN has announced its special celebrity guest picker for this weekend's edition of College GameDay.

Hollywood actor and Kansas alum Rob Riggle will join the crew in Lawrence for the No. 19 Jayhawks' matchup against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

"Hey friends, Rob Riggle here. Getting ready to be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay... I got some hot picks coming out for you... Don't miss it. It's gonna be a lot of fun," Riggle said in a video message.

Riggle, a 1992 graduate, is a big fan of the Jayhawks' football program. He was also given the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Kansas in 2018. It's always nice when the celebrity guest picker has a connection to the school hosting the featured game.

Kansas is undefeated to start the 2022 season. Tomorrow's game in Lawrence will be the Jayhawks' first matchup against a ranked opponent.

The game is set to kickoff at noon ET in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.