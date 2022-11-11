College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For TCU-Texas

ESPN's College GameDay has announced its celebrity guest picker for Saturday's featured show in Austin.

Former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth will take the desk alongside the GameDay crew and makes his picks before a marquee matchup between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas.

Spieth, a native of Dallas, helped the Texas golf program win an NCAA championship during his freshman season in 2011-12. The very next year, he went on to win the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.

The three-time major champion still has strong connections to the Texas program and will no doubt be a fan favorite in Austin.

Despite going up against an undefeated, top four team in the nation, the Longhorns are favored by 7.5 points in this home contest against the Horned Frogs. The college football world will no doubt be locked in on this in-state battle with major postseason implications.

Tomorrow's game will kick off under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET.

GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.