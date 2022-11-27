College GameDay Announces Location For Conference Championship Weekend

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

College football's regular season is just about in the books, meaning it's time for conference championship weekend.

ESPN's College GameDay has several important games to choose from. The production has made its pick.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the show is heading to the Big 12 Championship Game.

College GameDay will be in town next Saturday morning to preview a game that will feature TCU, a team vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs will play either Kansas State or Texas, depending on Saturday night's results.

"College GameDay headed to Big 12 title game next week in Arlington. TCU vs. K-State or Texas," said Brett McMurphy.

Finally TCU is getting some respect it deserves. The Horned Frogs are on the brink of an invite to the College Football Playoff.

Other notable conference championship games include Georgia vs. LSU, Clemson vs. North Carolina and USC against either Utah or Oregon, depending on the result of Washington vs. Washington State on Saturday night.

Which conference championship game are you most looking forward to?