College GameDay Announces Special Broadcast For Week 1

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced a special College GameDay broadcast to kick off the 2022 college football season.

The show will be headed to Pittsburgh ahead of the "Backyard Brawl" between the Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers.

"ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college football season with a special stop in Pittsburgh ahead of the week one Saturday opener in Columbus, Ohio," the announcement said.

"Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the premier pregame show will present an exclusive one-hour edition at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1, ahead of the Pitt and West Virginia match up."

The show is making its third visit to Pitt and will be live from inside the newly-dubbed Acrisure Stadium ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Following that game, the GameDay crew will hit the road for Week 1 in Columbus, ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3.