College GameDay Announces Surprising Week 12 Destination

Bozeman, they're comin' to your city.

On Sunday, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced that it'll be venturing out to Big Sky Country for Week 12's rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" GameDay tweeted in all-caps. "WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN!" Saying, "Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between [the] Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats!"

Next Saturday's game marks the 121st meeting between the in-state rivals. Montana leads the all-time series with a 73-41-5 record (and one other win that has since been vacated).

The 7-3 Grizz will be looking to play spoiler as they try to prevent the Bobcats from a 10-win regular season and undefeated record in conference play.

State has mostly dominated its schedule outside of a loss to the OSU Beavers back in September. A win next weekend would mark three straight seasons with double-digit win totals, 2020 notwithstanding.