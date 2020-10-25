The Spun

Just In: College GameDay Announces Week 9 Destination

Lee Corso wearing an I Love New York T-Shirt while posing for a photo with Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the road again in Week 9.

The popular college football pregame show announced on Saturday night that it’s heading to Happy Valley for next weekend’s show.

Penn State is set to host Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Halloween night. It should be a fun one from State College.

ESPN made the decision official on Saturday night.

“WE’RE HEADED TO HAPPY VALLEY! See you next week for Ohio State vs. Penn State,” the show’s Twitter account revealed.

Penn State is unfortunately coming off an upset loss to Indiana, which makes the matchup a little less intriguing.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout win over Nebraska.

“I was happy with how they competed,” Scott Frost said postgame. “I thought we tackled pretty well, but we gave up a lot of yards. I don’t know if that’s because we were playing such a good team. A ton of credit to them, their quarterback, the speed they have at their skill (positions). I think they have a lot of future pros on their team. At times, I thought the defense played well and battled, but we’ve gotta get more stops than that.”

Ohio State and its host of NFL-ready players are set to take on Penn State at 7:30 p.m. E.T. next Saturday night.

ESPN’s College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.


