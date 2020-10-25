Just In: College GameDay Announces Week 9 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the road again in Week 9.

The popular college football pregame show announced on Saturday night that it’s heading to Happy Valley for next weekend’s show.

Penn State is set to host Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Halloween night. It should be a fun one from State College.

ESPN made the decision official on Saturday night.

“WE’RE HEADED TO HAPPY VALLEY! See you next week for Ohio State vs. Penn State,” the show’s Twitter account revealed.

WE'RE HEADED TO HAPPY VALLEY! See you next week for Ohio State vs. Penn State 👏 pic.twitter.com/FNzYd2ce4j — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2020

Penn State is unfortunately coming off an upset loss to Indiana, which makes the matchup a little less intriguing.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout win over Nebraska.

“I was happy with how they competed,” Scott Frost said postgame. “I thought we tackled pretty well, but we gave up a lot of yards. I don’t know if that’s because we were playing such a good team. A ton of credit to them, their quarterback, the speed they have at their skill (positions). I think they have a lot of future pros on their team. At times, I thought the defense played well and battled, but we’ve gotta get more stops than that.”

Ohio State and its host of NFL-ready players are set to take on Penn State at 7:30 p.m. E.T. next Saturday night.

ESPN’s College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.