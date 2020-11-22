This year’s college football season has been weird, to say the least, but we’re still (hopefully) going to get a bunch of major rivalry games on Thanksgiving weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay announced Saturday night which one it’s headed to.

The show announced that it’s on its way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s annual rivalry matchup with Auburn. Alabama, yet again, is a national title favorite. Auburn will be looking to play spoiler.

ESPN announced the news on Twitter with a cool hype video.

One of the greatest rivalries in football ‼️ See you next week for the Iron Bowl! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LBZOyoe07W — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2020

The show is fresh off covering another major rivalry game in Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State. With the schedule spread out for different conferences, it’s going to have more good opportunities the next few weeks as well.

While there’s no doubt that Alabama has been the better program recently, Auburn has actually won two of the last three games against the Crimson Tide. Last year, the Tigers knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture with a 48-45 victory at home.

Alabama enters the game with a 7-0 record after a 63-3 drubbing of Kentucky. Auburn is 5-2 after taking down Tennessee, 30-17.

Alabama leads the all-time series 46-37-1.