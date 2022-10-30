College GameDay Is Getting Crushed For 2 Awful Unanimous Predictions Saturday

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College football fans are crushing Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew for two awful unanimous predictions made this Saturday morning.

Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith all predicted Cincinnati would beat UCF and Oklahoma State would take down Kansas State.

Both predictions proved wrong.

Gus Malzahn and the Knights beat Luke Fickell and the Bearcats 25-21. The Wildcats, meanwhile, took the Cowboys to the woodshed in a 48-0 blowout.

"Tough day for the College GameDay crew. Rece Davis knew this was coming," said Chris Vannini.

Every once in a while Herbstreit changes his pick at the last second to avoid unanimous selections, but he held off this time. That was a mistake.

Fans are crushing College GameDay for not believing in the Knights and Wildcats this weekend. Maybe Stephen A. Smith is to blame.

"Can't be a coincidence that the takes turn cold with Stephen A Smith as the guest picker," one fan wrote.

"Woof," a fan said.

Herbstreit may want to think about changing his pick the next time his co-workers all make the same prediction.