College GameDay Is Officially Heading To SEC Territory For Week 10

Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

ESPN's College GameDay is officially heading to SEC territory for Week 10.

Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the gang will be in Athens next Saturday morning ahead of a highly-anticipated SEC battle.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the third-ranked Volunteers of Tennessee next Saturday afternoon. It's shaping up as the game of the year.

College GameDay will be in town for the massive SEC contest.

"YOU READY, ATHENS?! Next up, we're headed to the highly anticipated SEC East matchup between @Vol_Football and @GeorgiaFootball!"

Georgia is currently the No. 1-ranked team in college football, but many fans think that distinction belongs to the Volunteers.

Hendon Hooker is the Heisman favorite at the moment. He leads an explosive Tennessee offense.

Georgia, on the other hand, has one of the better defensive units in the country and a plethora of play-makers on offense.

Next Saturday is going to be a fun one.