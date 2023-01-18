College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 02: ESPN personality Ray Lewis watches warmups before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on November 2, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.

Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.

This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis for advice.

"His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago,” Oats said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. "He went through a similar situation in Atlanta. He played in the NFL. He told me what he thought guys needed to hear.”

The similar situation that Oats references is when Lewis and two of his friends were charged with the murder of two men in January of 2000. The murder charge against Lewis was eventually dropped just a few months later, though he still did plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Miles and his attorney are maintaining that the former is innocent in this case. He is not a member of the program right now.