College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News

Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely.

The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced.

“We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff,” head coach Jon Scheyer said in a team statement. “We’re confident he’ll be back on the court soon.”

Whitehead committed to Duke as the No. 1-ranked small forward in the 2022 class. He was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year in 2022 as a member of the powerhouse Monte Verde basketball program.

Australian guard Tyrese Proctor reclassified and joined the Blue Devils earlier this month. Junior ball handler Jeremy Roach is the only returning starter from last year's Final Four team.

Whitehead is not expected to be ready for Duke's first practice on September 26. His status for the Blue Devils' season-opener against Jacksonville on November 7 is still up in the air.

Though Whitehead may not be able to start the 2022-23 season, Duke still has three other incoming five-star recruits: No. 1 overall recruit Dereck Lively II, 6-foot-11 center Kyle Filipowski and No. 3 power forward Mark Mitchell.