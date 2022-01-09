College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened.

A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.

FINAL: Miami 76, No. 2 Duke 74. At Cameron Indoor. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 9, 2022

It’s been a couple of down years for the Hurricanes, but they look to be back in the conversation. Charlie Moore led the team in scoring with 18 points and three rebounds, while three other players finished with double figures.

The college basketball world was a bit happy that Duke got upset after it only had one loss coming into this contest.

Love to see it https://t.co/AhKDdQCdVy — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) January 9, 2022

My day just got better!!! https://t.co/EqEQKHqn2x — PDBlue10 (@PDBlues22) January 9, 2022

WOW! Miami is going to end up being a pretty decent win, huh? https://t.co/3cV6rw6yF5 — Matt Landry (@Landry1117) January 9, 2022

Kenpom ranking: Florida: 34

Miami: 93 https://t.co/ad7cZ7Hn0f — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) January 9, 2022

It could always be worse… https://t.co/3DOK9sjWmD — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) January 9, 2022

Duke’s next contest will be against Wake Forest on Wednesday as it tries to bounce back.

Miami will get Florida State on Tuesday as the former will surely be a top 25 team in the next AP poll.