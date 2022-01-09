The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

A general view of the Duke Blue Devils basketball arena.Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened.

A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.

It’s been a couple of down years for the Hurricanes, but they look to be back in the conversation. Charlie Moore led the team in scoring with 18 points and three rebounds, while three other players finished with double figures.

The college basketball world was a bit happy that Duke got upset after it only had one loss coming into this contest.

Duke’s next contest will be against Wake Forest on Wednesday as it tries to bounce back.

Miami will get Florida State on Tuesday as the former will surely be a top 25 team in the next AP poll.

