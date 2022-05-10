College Lacrosse Team Furious After Getting Stopped By Police

PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 08: A general view of lacrosse sticks on the sideline during halftime of the Ivy League Tournament championship college lacrosse game between the Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs on May 8, 2022, at Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, RI. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The president of Delaware State University is "incensed" after the school's women's lacrosse team bus was stopped by police last month.

According to the Delaware News Journal, the team was returning home from playing its final regular season game against Stetson University in Florida when its bus was stopped in Liberty County, Georgia on April 20.

Bus driver Tim Jones was told he was stopped for illegally driving in the left lane, according to the DSU student publication The Hornet. Officers then came onto the bus to inform players they would be checking their bags for drugs.

"If there is anything in y’all’s luggage, we’re probably gonna find it, OK?" an officer can be heard saying in video shared in the piece. "I’m not looking for a little bit of marijuana but I’m pretty sure you guys’ chaperones are probably gonna be disappointed in you if we find any."

The search reportedly lasted 30-45 minutes and did not uncover any contraband. Delaware State president Tony Allen penned a letter on Monday addressing the incident.

"They, like me, are incensed," Allen wrote. "We have also reached out to Georgia Law Enforcement and are exploring options for recourse – legal and otherwise – available to our student-athletes, our coaches, and the university."

Allen also added that he has contacted Delaware Gov. John Carney, the state Attorney General’s office, Delaware’s congressional delegation and the Congressional Black Caucus about the incident.

The officers shown in the video above were white, while the majority of the DSU team is Black.

In a statement provided to the Delaware News Journal, Delaware U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester termed the situation "deeply disturbing."

"No one should be made to feel unsafe or humiliated by law enforcement or any entity who has sworn to protect and serve them," the statement read. "That’s especially true for students who have sought out HBCUs like Delaware State University with a long history of empowering communities of color that have far too often faced discrimination and other barriers to opportunity."

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has not produced a statement on the matter as of Monday. Delaware State head coach Pamella Jenkins says an officer on the scene told them that the particular stretch of highway draw "a lot of buses that are smuggling people and narcotics and they have to be diligent" in checking.