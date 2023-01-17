College Mascot Tragically Passed Away On Sunday Afternoon

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet during the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A beloved college mascot passed away this past Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas announced on Tuesday that Tusk V, who was the mascot for the Razorbacks for the last few years, passed away.

Tusk V was born in 2018 and served as the mascot from 2019-22. He died on the Stokes Family farm of natural causes, per a release from the school.

While Tusk V was the mascot, Arkansas was electric in numerous college sports. The school had a couple of very good years in football, plus 18 combined SEC Championships across all sports.

The Razorbacks also earned three bowl bids in college football while he was the mascot. His last game came back in December when Arkansas took down Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 55-53.

We send our condolences to the University of Arkansas as they mourn the loss of Tusk V.