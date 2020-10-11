Former NFL Referee Says College Officials Got Major Call Wrong

The most-controversial ending in the college football world on Saturday took place in the Auburn vs. Arkansas game.

The Tigers managed to beat the Razorbacks, 30-28, on a game-winning field goal. However, Auburn probably should not have been in position to make that kick.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix appeared to spike the ball backwards in an attempt to stop the clock. He fumbled the snap, but eventually managed to gain control of the ball, spiking it backwards. The officials ended up calling intentional grounding, but Auburn kept possession of the ball.

This was ruled intentional grounding by Bo Nix with under 30 seconds left in the game. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ngtu0qAjGC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

A former NFL referee says the officials got this one wrong.

“This is a backward pass. A player from each team immediately continue to play. That would be considered continuing action and the ball is ultimately and clearly recovered by the defense. In my opinion, this should have been reversed and the ball given to Arkansas,” former NFL referee and NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay tweeted.

This is a backward pass. A player from each team immediately continue to play. That would be considered continuing action and the ball is ultimately and clearly recovered by the defense. In my opinion, this should have been reversed and the ball given to Arkansas. https://t.co/P0xR9u6Vv1 — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) October 11, 2020

The SEC, however, says the right call was made because there was no clear fumble recovery by Arkansas.

“During the 3rd down play at 0:30 in the 4th quarter, the officials on the field sounded their whistles and blew the play dead as they deemed the passer illegally grounded the ball to conserve time as governed by Rule 7-3-2-f,” the SEC said in its statement.

“During the subsequent replay review, there is conclusive video evidence that the pass was backwards. However, because the recovery of the football was not clearly made in the immediate continuing football action, the ruling on the field was determined to stand under Rule 12-3-2-e-1. Both the determination of a backward pass and the immediate clear recovery are required to reverse the ruling on the field under Rule 12-3-2-e-1.”

Arkansas isn’t happy, but there’s not much the Razorbacks can do now.