College Quarterback Agrees To Unprecedented Political Endorsement

In hindsight it was only a matter of time before political endorsements started tricking into the world of college football name, image and likeness endorsements.

On Monday, UT-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn announced that he has endorsed Colin Johnson for District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District of Tennessee. Winn included a few pictures of him and Johnson at his football camp from this past weekend.

"Thank you to life-long supporter, and candidate for District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District of Tennessee, Colin Johnson, for coming to my camp this weekend! Elections are in August, so make sure you are registered to vote!" Winn wrote.

Winn's message indicates that it was a sponsored post. Business reporter Mark J. Burns reported that Winn will be part of Johnson's ad campaigns via social media posts.

There have been a lot of big name brands make college athletes a part of their advertising campaigns since the advent of NIL deals. But very few of those deals have come through political campaigns.

"District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District of Tennessee" isn't exactly Congress, Governor or President. But while it may be the first of its kind, it seems unlikely that it will be the last.

With the 2022 midterm elections coming up it's very possible that we'll see even more endorsements like this coming up.

Will any more big political candidates give out college football NIL deals this year?