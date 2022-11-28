College Quarterback Not Happy With School's Decision To Cut Sport

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Usually college football is the most popular - and profitable - sports program at a college by a pretty wide margin. But one team has apparently decided to eliminate its football program - much to the chagrin of the team's quarterback.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Division III Whittier College has announced that it would be cutting football, lacrosse and golf from their athletics department. Per the report, the move is slate to affect 120 students and around a dozen coaches.

For 19-year-old freshman quarterback Adam Pinard, the move is "frustrating" to say the least. Speaking to the LA Times, Pinard declared that he never would have gone to Whittier if there was "even a small chance" that the program would get cut.

“I definitely would not have chosen the school if I knew there was even a small chance of it getting cut,” Pinard said. “That was the most frustrating part. It didn’t just happen out of nowhere.”

Whittier College founded its football program way back in 1907 and has won 26 conference titles. They were stopping points in the Hall of Fame careers of George Allen and Don Coryell, both of whom found tremendous success with the Whittier Poets.

It's always sad when an institution that old and one that has affected so many lives suddenly goes away.

We can only hope that the many athletes affected by the move all manage to land on their feet.