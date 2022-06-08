College Quarterback Tells Fan Base To 'Take A Chill Pill'

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Expectations are sky high for quarterback Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats after last year's 10-win season.

But with some players moving onto the NFL, legal issues surrounding the team's running back, among other factors, UK fans are starting to worry about 2022.

Appearing on "Pardon My Take" this week, Levis let Kentucky fans know that they need to calm down and trust in what the Wildcats have built, and are building.

I think everyone just needs to take a chill pill and let the guys do what we’ve been doing. Obviously Coach Stoops, since he has brought the program to where it is, we’ve been able to bring it to a new level. We’re just trying to increase that standard. We’re coming in every day to make sure that everything that we do is in line with that standard. It has worked so far. As long as we keep working the way that we have been, then things are all gonna work out.

The UK QB and team captain went on to say that the doubt will continue to fuel them.

The fans who say that we’re not going to be as good as last year, that we’re lacking leadership from a senior standpoint. I’m definitely going to be stepping in and making sure I’m the guy for the team. We definitely have other guys that can do that. But, hey, motivation, especially from our fans who are doubting us, is as much motivation that we can get.

After transferring in from Penn State last season, Levis helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-3 record, throwing for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

He also added 376 yards and nine scores on the ground.